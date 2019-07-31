The South Custer County Historical Society and Mackay's Lost River Museum received $10,000 in recognition of its outstanding museum interpretation and historical preservation.
The Sister Alfreda Elsensohn Award was presented to Mackay museum volunteers earlier this summer. The money is to be used to continue educational efforts of the Mackay group. The award is given by the Idaho Humanities Council and the Idaho State Historical Society every year. The award is described as the highest honor awarded to an Idaho museum.
"The Lost River Museum is a testament to the hard work, determination and dedication of Mackay citizens," Idaho Humanities Council Executive Director David Pettyjohn said.
The Idaho Humanities Council helped fund the Lemhi County Historical Society's history month talks held earlier this summer in Salmon.
The talks focused on history of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes and the interaction of LDS missionaries with tribal members.