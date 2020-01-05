Mackay residents can eat a hot homemade lunch year-round at the Mackay Senior Community Center at 301 Cedar Ave.
Lunch is served at noon Mondays and Fridays. The meals are available to people of any age.
Donations offset the center’s operating expenses. Along with providing lunch, free transportation to the center is available, along with meal deliveries. Suggested donations are $4 for people 60 and older, $5 for people younger than 60 and $2.75 for children.
The center is also available for community events. The number is 208-588-2105.