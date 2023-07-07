JUNE 4Louis V. Meyers, 2005, Boise, found guilty of no lifejackets when boating, $33.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.

JUNE 5Vicki Jo Dunn, 1949, Mackay, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to driving under the influence and driving with an open container, $1,100 fines, $300 suspended; $390 court costs, sentenced to 13 months in jail, suspended; placed on probation for two years on each charge.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.