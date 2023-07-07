JUNE 4Louis V. Meyers, 2005, Boise, found guilty of no lifejackets when boating, $33.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JUNE 5Vicki Jo Dunn, 1949, Mackay, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to driving under the influence and driving with an open container, $1,100 fines, $300 suspended; $390 court costs, sentenced to 13 months in jail, suspended; placed on probation for two years on each charge.
Kenneth S. Verheyen, 1958, Newport Beach, California, found guilty of overpowering a boat, $15.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JUNE 6Joseph Lee Eigenman, 1966, Challis, pleaded guilty to driving without a license and no auto insurance, $225 fines, $231 court costs.
JUNE 7Jose I. Zubizarreta, 1985, Gooding, forfeited bond for disturbing the peace, $342.50 fine, $157.50 court costs.
JUNE 8Colin M. Jude, 2005, Boise, found guilty of no lifejackets when boating, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JUNE 9Orville Scott Drexler, 1971, Challis, found guilty of motor carrier permit violation, $68.50 fine, $157.50 court costs.
JUNE 10Allie M. Laufenburger, 2004, Boise, found guilty of no lifejackets when boating, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JUNE 12Dallen Brad Anderson, 1955, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to unlawful hunting, $400 fine, $165 court costs.
Vicki M. Anderson, 1968, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to transferring a fish and game license or tag, $200 fine, $165 court costs.
Floyd S. Byrne, 2005, Boise, found guilty of no lifejackets when boating, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Garon T. Gray, 1973, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to drug possession, $1,000 fine, $1,027.50 court costs, sentenced to three to four years in prison, suspended; placed on three years of probation.
Angela Marie Green, 1974, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to acquiring a credit card with intent to defraud and lying about identity for a purchase of more than $300. No fines or court costs assessed.
Christopher G. Mortensen, 1975, Idaho Falls, found guilty of fishing with two poles, $72 fine, $64 court costs.
Scott Edward Stevens, 1989, Idaho Falls, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to theft and driving a vehicle without the owner’s permission, $200 fines, $540 court costs, sentenced to 18 months in jail, all but 10 days suspended, credited for 10 days spent in jail; placed on probation for two years on each offense.
JUNE 13Blaine Michael Holverson, 1959, Ammon, found guilty of minor on a motorcycle or ATV without a helmet, $10.50 fine, $59.50 court costs.
Grady P. Jividen, 2005, Boise, found guilty of no lifejackets when boating, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JUNE 15Maggie R. Hammon, 1999, Filer, found guilty of failing to stop or yield, $33.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JUNE 16Kainen Mark Davis, 2004, Nampa, found guilty of minor in possession of alcohol, $300 fine, $187.50 court costs.
Deven Duffin, 1984, Blackfoot, found guilty of failing to register vehicle, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Wendell P. Godfrey, 1943, Clayton, found guilty of failing to stop or yield, $33.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JUNE 17Alexander C. Hauer, 1973, Boise, found guilty of no lifejackets when boating, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JUNE 19Ilene Sue Lefew, 1958, Challis, found guilty of not wearing a seatbelt, $10 fine.
Joshua Samuel Wright, 2002, Driggs, found guilty of failing to register vehicle, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JUNE 20Alan Douglas Bruce, 1955, Challis, found guilty of no auto insurance, $75 fine, $59.50 court costs.
Holden C. Maughan, 1998, Hailey, found guilty of two counts of no lifejackets when boating, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
Godfrey W. Pells, 1943, Clayton, pleaded guilty to trespassing, $300 fine, $59.50 court costs.
JUNE 21Susan Elizabeth Houston, 1980, Kuna, found guilty of two counts of no lifejackets when boating, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
