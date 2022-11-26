Stacy Hunter, 1999, Challis, pleaded guilty with withheld judgment to amended charge of domestic battery, $200 fine, $287.50 court costs, sentenced to 365 days in jail, 290 days suspended, credited for 75 days in jail; placed on one year probation.
Gabriel Robert Juarez, 2003, Challis, found guilty at trial of theft, $100 fine, $157.50 court costs, sentenced to five days in jail, suspended; placed on one year probation.
Joseph David Klamt, 1955, Boise, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to violating fish and game rules, $350 fine, $170 court costs.
Jesus A. Olivas, 1978, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to custodial interference, $100 fine, $157.50 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended; placed on two years probation.
Scott Anthony Smith, 1974, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to violating a protection order, $590 fine, $200 suspended; $272.50 court costs, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 178 days suspended, credited for two days in jail; placed on two years probation; pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to domestic battery, $400 fine, $187.50 court costs, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 178 days suspended, credited for two days in jail; placed on two years probation.
NOV. 1
Kyler David Allen, 1999, Salmon, forfeited bond to amended charge of trespassing, $842.50 fine, $157.50 court costs.
Eric O. Estrada, 2004, Mackay, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to unlawful entry, $100 fine, $157.50 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended; placed on one year probation.
Leopoldo Flores-Castillo, 1975, Hailey, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to fishing without a permit, $300 fine, $165 court costs.
Drake Anthony Friel, 1996, Silverpeak, Nevada, forfeited bond to amended charge of trespassing, $842.50 fine, $157.50 court costs.
Richard K. Goc, 1972, Salmon, forfeited bond to amended charge of trespassing, $842.50 fine, $157.50 court costs.
NOV. 7
Emma J. Buechly, 1981, Stanley, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to drug possession, $200 fine, $272.50 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended; placed on one year probation.
Spencer Levi Shipton, 1994, Menan, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to trespassing to hunt, fish or trap, $300 fine, $168 court costs.
