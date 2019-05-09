Misdemeanors
April 15
n Zachary Paul Spray, 1999, pleaded guilty to violating a no-contact order, amended from violating a no-contact order, third offense, a felony. He was ordered to pay $262.50 in court costs.
April 23
n Travis Louis Parkinson, 1973, was found guilty of unsafe operation by a motor carrier. He was fined $43.50 and ordered to pay a total of $201 with court costs.
April 29
n Guy Miller, 1988, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of wildlife. On each count he was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $365 with court costs. He was placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to serve 60 days in jail with 60 days suspended. Miller also pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace, amended from battery. On that charge he was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $357.50 with court costs He was placed on probation for 2 years and ordered to serve 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended.
n Timothy Ryan Johnson, 1999, pleaded guilty to use of drug paraphernalia or possession with intent to use. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay a total of $632.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for six months and ordered to serve 90 days in jail with 90 days suspended.
n Charity Catherine Lawson, 1989, pleaded guilty to reckless driving. She was fined $200 and ordered to pay $435.50 with court costs. She was placed on probation for one year and her driver’s license was suspended for 30 days.