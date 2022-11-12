George F. Bickel, 1961, Centralia, Washington, pleaded guilty to failing to leave evidence of sex on game animals, $72 fine, $67 court costs; forfeited bond for unlawful taking of game animals, $835 fine, $165 court costs.
Jeffrey John Chandler, 1957, Chubbuck, pleaded guilty with withheld judgment to amended offense of sexual battery, $500 fine, $460.50 court costs, sentenced to one year in jail, all but 30 days suspended, placed on two years probation.
Gregory J. Horton, 1958, Twin Falls, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to unlawful possession of game animals, $300 fine, $165 court costs.
Pepper Lewis Kominek, 1995, Challis, pleaded guilty to unlawful taking of game animals, $300 fine, $165 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended, placed on one year probation.
Ethan W. McKee Bakos, 1992, Ketchum, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to operating a boat under the influence, $500 fine, $187.50 court costs, placed on six months probation.
Michael Thomas Pray Davis, Butte, Montana, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to theft, $200 fine, suspended; $857.50 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended; placed on one year probation. Pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to trespassing, $200 fine, suspended; $1,057.50 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended; placed on one year probation.
Riley K. Wiedmeier, 1998, Filer, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to unlawful possession of wildlife, $100 fine, $165 court costs.
Andrew J. Zea, 1982, Ketchum, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
