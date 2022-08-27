AUG. 2
n Angela R. Garcia, 1985, Jerome, found guilty of two counts of boating safety equipment violation, $85 fines, $116 court costs; found guilty of not paying into the invasive species fund, $15.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
AUG. 2
n Angela R. Garcia, 1985, Jerome, found guilty of two counts of boating safety equipment violation, $85 fines, $116 court costs; found guilty of not paying into the invasive species fund, $15.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Patricia E. Swartling, 1965, Ketchum, found guilty of failing to water ski safely, $42.50 fine, $56.60 court costs.
AUG. 4
n Jack Wyatt Hill, 2004, Challis, found guilty of minor in possession of alcohol, $300 fine, $187.50 court costs.
n Bradford J. Tobin, 1970, Sun Valley, found guilty of boating safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Rory P. Tobin, 2002, Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York, found guilty of boating safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
AUG. 5
n Elisabeth Yewer, 1954, found guilty of boating safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
AUG. 8
n Julio Marcel Labra, 2000, Meridian, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, $300 fine, $197.50 court costs, 30 days in jail suspended, placed on two years probation; pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, $200 fine, $197.50 court costs, 30 days in jail suspended, placed on two years probation.
n Michael J. Pergola, 1975, Boston, found guilty of two counts boating safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs on each count.
n Ethan A. Perron, 2003, found guilty of boating safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Vernon Michael Robinson, 1985, Idaho Falls, pleaded guilty to unlawful fishing, $100 fine, $165 court costs.
n Alexander Dawson Schwartz, 1997, Ketchum, found guilty of not paying into the invasive species fund, $15.50 fine, $59.50 court costs.
AUG. 11
n Amia Pedraza, 2000, Nampa, found guilty of boating safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Sara Talavera Cardenas, found guilty of boating safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $59.50 court costs.
AUG. 12
n Mikayla Lunn Gallegos, 2000, Nampa, found guilty of boating safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.