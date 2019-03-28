Misdemeanors
March 11
n Brandon M. McBride, 1971, pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $360.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended. McBride also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. On that charge he was fined $500 with $400 suspended and ordered to pay a total of $387.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended.
n Kenneth Samuel Rosencrans, no date of birth listed, pleaded guilty to use of drug paraphernalia or possession with intent to use, amended from possession of a controlled substance. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay a total of $599.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for six months and ordered to serve 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended.
n Gerald Lee Rosenkrance, 1957, pleaded guilty to violating a protection order. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $472.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to serve 60 days in jail with 60 days suspended.
n Casey Gene Summitt, 1998, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $522.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 180 days in jail with 180 days suspended. Summitt also pleaded guilty to use of drug paraphernalia or possession with intent to use. On that charge he was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $397.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 180 days in jail with 180 days suspended.