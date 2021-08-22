July 19
n Travis Coats, 1981, pleaded guilty to to leaving a watercraft unattended. He was fined $50 and ordered to pay $210.50 in court costs.
n Machelle Washburn, 1967, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. She was fined $100 and ordered to pay $884.84 in court costs. Her license was suspended for 120 days and she is on one year of supervised probation.
July 27
n John Saleen, 1987, pleaded guilty to violating a no-contact order. He was fined $200, ordered to pay $462.50 in court costs and placed on two years of unsupervised probation.
Aug. 9
n Alex Crosby, 1997, pleaded guilty to unlawful entry. He was fined $1,000, $800 was suspended and he will pay $232.50 in court costs. He is on unsupervised probation for one year.