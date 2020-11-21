Nov. 2
n Delbert Broadhead, 1943, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife and trespassing on private property to hunt, fish, trap or retrieve wildlife. He was fined $400, ordered to pay $755 in court costs and put on one year of unsupervised probation.
n Vanda Broadhead, 1953, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife and trespassing on private property to hunt, fish, trap or retrieve wildlife. She was fined $400, ordered to pay $755 in court costs and put on one year of unsupervised probation.
n Philip Kennedy, 1985, pleaded guilty to failing to stop at a Fish and Game check station. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay $365 in court costs.
n Andrew Nemeth, 1990, pleaded guilty to violating a road closure. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay $265 in court costs.
n Paul Nemeth, 1963, pleaded guilty to violating a road closure. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay $265 in court costs.
n Steven Ross, 1958, pleaded guilty to violating a road closure. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay $268 in court costs.
n Heather Williams, 1970, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. She was fined $500 and ordered to pay $702.50 in court costs. She is on two years of supervised probation and her driver’s license is suspended for 180 days.