Aug. 17
n Terry Allen, 1955, pleaded guilty to owning a vicious animal. She was fined $50, ordered to pay $207.50 in court costs and put on six months of unsupervised probation.
n Anhelica Brantner, 2000, pleaded guilty to battery. She was fined $100, ordered to pay $295 in court costs and put on one year of unsupervised probation.
n Elizabeth Wardell pleaded guilty to unlawful, intentional battery and injury to a child. Wardell was fined $200, ordered to pay $680 in court costs and put on four years of supervised probation.
n Matthew Bruce pleaded guilty to failing to leave after trespassing. Bruce was fined $300 and ordered to pay $532.50 in court costs.
Aug. 19
n Austin Jay, 1993, pleaded guilty to failing to obtain an overweight or oversize vehicle permit. He was fined $68.50 and ordered to pay $229 in court costs.
Aug. 24
n Keegan Pittz, 1998, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He was fined $300, ordered to to pay $572.50 in court costs and put on one year of unsupervised probation.