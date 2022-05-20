APRIL 22

n Madison Herrema, Hudsonville, hunting without a license, dismissed after withheld judgment, $200 fine, $165 court costs.

n Shane Herrema, Hudsonville, unlawful possession of wildlife, dismissed after withheld judgment, $200 fine, $165 court costs.

APRIL 24

n Gauge M. Westburg, 2000, Twin Falls, found guilty of possessing fish with head or tail removed, $72 fine, $64 court costs.

APRIL 25

n Paul R. Chappell, 1957, Stanley, pleaded guilty under terms of a plea agreement to careless driving and failing to report an accident, $1,600 fines, $315 court costs.

n Gary L. Ivie, 1957, Malad, pleaded guilty to fishing for salmon or steelhead without a permit, $50 fine, $165 court costs.

n Ross G. Sheppeard, 2000, Challis, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of animal pelts, $100 fine, $165 court costs.

APRIL 27

n Michael G. Conger, 1969, Boise, animal cruelty, forfeited $500 bond.

APRIL 28

n Scott Lyon Miller, Nampa, pleaded guilty to trespassing, $300 fine, $56.50 court costs.

Recommended for you