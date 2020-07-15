June 15
n Roger Ball, 1961, pleaded guilty to unlawful fishing. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay $268 in court costs.
n Talon Woolley, 2002, pleaded guilty to inattentive or careless driving and driving without privileges. He was fined $350, ordered to pay $740 in court costs and is on one year of unsupervised probation.
July 7
n Fabian Yetter, 1986, pleaded guilty to fishing without a license. He was fined $50, ordered to pay $220 in court costs and is on six months of unsupervised probation.