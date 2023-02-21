JAN. 9
- Sherrie Laura Jordan, 1978, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to driving under the influence, $800 fine, $300 suspended; $277.50 court costs; sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended; driver’s license suspended for 180 days; placed on two years probation.
JAN. 17
- Chanceala Nancy Anderson, 1988, Idaho Falls, pleaded guilty to providing false information to police, $300 fine, $232.50 court costs, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended; placed on one year probation.
JAN. 18
- Teresa Marie Walters, 1973, Challis, found guilty of driving with an expired driver’s license and driving an unregistered vehicle, $55 fines, $113 court costs.
JAN. 20
- Blaine C. Fadness, 1968, Salmon, found guilty at trial of two counts of theft, sentencing scheduled for March 13.
JAN. 23
- Bryce Corbett Ebeling, 1977, Meridian, found guilty of fish and game trespassing, $300 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- Byron Christopher Jenner, 1947, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to domestic violence battery and violating a protection order, $290 fines, $385 court costs, sentenced to 90 days in jail on each charge, suspended; placed on two years probation on each charge.
- n Dylan Ray Piva, 1996, Rathdrum, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to amended offense of operating an unsafe vehicle, $10.50 fine, $59.50 court costs.
- n James Colby Slanetz, 1964, Ketchum, found guilty after trial of a noise violation, no date listed for sentencing.
JAN. 24
- Annette M. Deschand, 1986, Challis, found guilty after trial of injuring a child, sentencing initially scheduled for Jan. 30.
JAN. 27
- Robert Shane Ellisor, 1963, Stanley, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace, dismissed after withheld judgment, $300 fine, $1,645.14 court costs, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended; placed on two years probation.
FEB. 1
- Oscar Bedolla-Juarez, 1988, Hailey, no fire extinguisher on a boat and no boat number, $58 fines, $113 court costs.
- Jean M. Bennett, 1988, Challis, two counts of fictitious license plate or registration, no valid driver’s license, $267 fines, $270.50 court costs.
- Daniel J. Brown, 1989, Preston, no auto insurance and noncompliant windshield or windows, $85.50 fines, $113 court costs.
- Rusti B. Colin, 1985, Oakland, boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- Ellie A. Cress, 2005, Clearlake, no off-road vehicle sticker, $100 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- Benjamin S. Ferons, 1986, Challis, fictitious license plate or registration, $58.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- Amber M. Frank, 1998, Morgantown, no life jackets on boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- n Martha Vanwinkle Hausmann, 1968, Hailey, no vehicle registration, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- n Brittany Nicole Hood, 1990, Idaho Falls, expired driver’s license, $44.50 fine, $56.60 court costs.
- Grant Nelson Krueger, 1993, Eagle, boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- Joshua David Love, 1975, Anchorage, no auto insurance, $75 fine, $56.60 court costs.
- Camryn Elizabeth Lund, 2002, Plymouth, no auto insurance, $75 fine, $56.60 court costs.
- Megan Marie Lundskog, 1987, Salt Lake City, no auto insurance, $75 fine, $56.60 court costs.
- Finn W. Mallinen, 2002, Ketchum, no vehicle registration, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- John Kelly Read, 1961, Boise, expired driver’s license, $44.50 fine, $56.60 court costs.
- Kenneth D. Rinkle, 1985, Arco, brake light violation, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- Ciera Corinne Steele, 1994, Boise, boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- Omar A. Valdovinos, 1994, Las Vegas, driving while license was suspended, $150 fine, $172.50 court costs.
FEB. 3Danny L. Turner, 1963, Clayton, found guilty of dogs running loose chasing and attacking big game animals, $72 fine, $64 court costs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.