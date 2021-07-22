June 21
n Donald Heine, 1968, pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking game animals, birds or furbearers. He was fined $200, ordered to pay $365 in court costs and placed on six months of unsupervised probation.
June 28
n Bruce Latimer, 1959, pleaded guilty to trespassing. He was fined $500, ordered to pay $657.50 in court costs and placed on a year of probation.
July 12
n Tyrell Kelly, 1983, pleaded guilty to violating a no-contact order and disturbing the peace. He was fined $600, ordered to pay $945 in court costs and placed on one year of supervised probation.
n Derrick Lingnaw, 1965, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and a felon in possession of a weapon. He was fined $1,000, ordered to pay $2,531 in court costs and sentenced seven years in prison, followed by four years on probation.