DEC. 12Thomas Wayne Bone, 1976, Mackay, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 fines, $300 suspended; $475 court costs; sentenced to one year in jail on each charge to be served concurrently, 200 days suspended, credited for 21 days in jail; driver’s license suspended for one year; placed on two years of probation.
Marshall Lane Nunn, 1963, Kuna, pleaded guilty to trespassing to hunt and shooting across a highway, $400 fines, $330 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended; placed on one year probation.
Emily T. Rodrigue, 1995, Hailey, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, dismissed after withheld judgment, $300 fine, $268 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended; driver’s license suspended for 90 days, placed on one year probation.
Teresa Marie Walters, 1973, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to amended charge of operating an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Talon J. Woolley, 2002, Challis, found guilty of failing to register a vehicle, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JAN. 3Megan A. Burnett, 2006, Challis, pleaded guilty to passing a school bus, $100 fine, $157.50 court costs.
James Reece Broadhead, 1985, Challis, found guilty of child safety seat violation, $27.50 fine, $59.50 court costs.
