DEC. 12Thomas Wayne Bone, 1976, Mackay, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 fines, $300 suspended; $475 court costs; sentenced to one year in jail on each charge to be served concurrently, 200 days suspended, credited for 21 days in jail; driver’s license suspended for one year; placed on two years of probation.

Marshall Lane Nunn, 1963, Kuna, pleaded guilty to trespassing to hunt and shooting across a highway, $400 fines, $330 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended; placed on one year probation.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.