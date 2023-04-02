MARCH 6Jacob W. Drummond, 2003, Hailey, pleaded guilty to amended offense of unlawful possession of wildlife, withheld judgment, $200 fine, $165 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended; placed on one year probation.
Tayte Lorraine Kelly, 1998, Bozeman, Montana, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to amended offense of disturbing the peace, $200 fine, $157.50 court costs.
Michael John O’Reilly, 1966, Challis, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, withheld judgment, $800 fine, $400 suspended; $202.50 court costs, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended; driver’s license suspended for six months, placed on one year probation.
MARCH 13Bruce Daniel Latimer, 1959, Challis, found guilty at trial of violating a protection order, sentencing scheduled for March 20.
Benjamin S. Ferons, 1986, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to drug possession, $2,000 fine, $1,500 suspended; $1,130.50 court costs, placed on probation for three years.
Talon J. Woolley, 2002, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to fleeing from a police officer, $2,000 fine, $1,500 suspended; $745.50 court costs, sentenced to five days in jail, three days suspended; placed on probation for three years.
MARCH 16Nora Lea Cutler, 1956, Challis, found guilty of two counts of failure to use seat belt, $20 fines.
