Aug. 26
n Gregory A. Hogan, 1964, forfeited a bond for domestic battery. He paid $203 in a fine and court costs and the case was dismissed.
Sept. 6
n Devin W. Balsimo, 1988, pleaded guilty to fishing without a license. He was fined $26 and ordered to pay a total of $194 with court costs.
Sept. 16
n Kaner Celik, 1981, pleaded guilty to failing to stop at a game check station. He was fined $118.50 and ordered to pay a total of $279 with court costs.
n Chelsey Ann Hurless, 1987, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife. She was fined $300 and ordered to pay $465 in court costs.
n Peggy Scott, 1955, pleaded guilty to willfully disturbing the peace. She was fined $268.50 and ordered to pay a total of $426 with court costs. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail and placed on unsupervised probation through March 15.
Sept. 27
n Todd Durham, 1998, was found guilty of speeding, failure to give notice of a change in address or name on his driver’s license, failure to sign his vehicle registration and failure to provide proof of insurance. In total Durham was fined $195.50 and ordered to pay $421.50 in court costs.
Sept. 30
n Jeremy Fullmer, 1979, pleaded guilty to possessing the wrong type of hunting, fishing or trapping license. He was fined $200, ordered to pay a total of $507.50 with court costs, placed on six months probation and sentenced to 30 days in jail, which was suspended.
n Hakki Korkmaz, 1993, was charged with failing to give immediate notice of an accident. The offense was amended and Korkmaz pleaded guilty to failing to notify upon striking a fixture on the highway. A $100 fine and $260.50 in costs were assessed.
n Joshawa Padgett, 2000, pleaded guilty to fishing without a license. He was fined $126 and ordered to pay a total of $291 with court costs. His 10 days in jail were suspended and he was put on six months of probation.
n Benjamin Sunderland, 1985, pleaded guilty to unlawful fishing. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,250 with court costs. His 60 days in jail were suspended and he was placed on probation for a year.
Oct. 3
n Gary Clark, 1967, was found guilty of failing to obtain an overweight or oversize vehicle permit. He was fined $68.50 and ordered to pay a total of $229 with court costs.