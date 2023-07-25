JUNE 24Benjamin M. Goitiandia, 2003, Ketchum, found guilty of two counts of no lifejackets when boating, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
Zachary Ray St. Clair, 2003, Nampa, found guilty of not using a seatbelt, $10 fine.
JUNE 26James A. Brimley, Peoria, found guilty of no fire extinguisher on boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Monty T. Johnson, 1988, Hamer, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $300 suspended; $355.50 court costs, sentenced to 180 days in jail, all but 10 days suspended; driver’s license suspended for one year, placed on probation for two years.
Madeline Makowski, 2004, Boise, found guilty of minor in possession, $300 fine, $187.50 court costs.
Pamela L. Robins, 1956, Challis, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, withheld judgment, $1,000 fine, $500 suspended; $352.50 court costs, driver’s license suspended for 90 days, placed on probation for two years.
JUNE 28Quinn Miles McKelvey, 1996, Mackay, found guilty of not using seatbelt, $10 fine.
JULY 3Noan Coon, 2006, Blackfoot, pleaded guilty to minor in possession, $300 fine, $189.50 court costs.
Vivianna E. Guerrero, 2006, Moore, found guilty of minor in possession, $300 fine, $189.50 court costs.
JULY 6Thayne N. Ellsworth, 1946, Boise, found guilty of no lifejackets when boating, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Adriana Ricarda Facundo, 1990, Boise, found guilty of no lifejackets when boating and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
Richard B. Fawson, 1976, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, found guilty of illegal passing, $33.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Reed F. Giffin, 1993, Boise, found guilty of no auto registration, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Austin T. Henderson, 1996, Boise, found guilty of no lifejackets when boating and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
Steven C. Robinson, 1983, Eagle, found guilty of two counts of no lifejackets when boating, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
JULY 7Zane G. Dees, 1989, Boise, found guilty of no auto registration, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Lillian Grace Harris, 2004, Boise, found guilty of two counts of no lifejackets when boating, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
Robert Earl Harris, 1971, Pocatello, found guilty of not using a seatbelt, $10 fine.
Jennifer R. Honnold, 1992, Mesa, Arizona, found guilty of no lifejackets when boating, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Chelsea M. Jones-Dinger, 1995, Moscow, found guilty of no lifejackets when boating, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Edward A. Lozoya, 1987, Nampa, found guilty of no lifejackets when boating, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Simon P. Parker, 2003, Challis, found guilty of driving without a license, $150 fine, $157.50 court costs.
