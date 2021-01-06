Nov. 30
n Amy Wagner, 1980, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and possessing an open container of alcohol while driving. She was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,277.50 in court costs. She is on two years of supervised probation. Her license was suspended for 90 days.
Dec. 7
n Bryan Fosbinder, 1987, pleaded guilty to shooting from a public highway. He was fined $35 and ordered to pay $203 in court costs.
Dec. 14
n Jayce Giampedraglia, 2000, pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was fined $100, ordered to pay $257.50 in court costs and placed on 180 days of unsupervised probation.
n Austin Klefman, 1998, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He was fined $800 and ordered to pay $1,052.50 in court costs. His driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and he is on two years of supervised probation.