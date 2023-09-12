AUG. 7Shelley A. Barrineau, 1975, North Charleston, found guilty of no boat horn and boating without a lifejacket, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
Leopoldo V. Flores, 1975, Hailey, pleaded guilty to unlawful fishing, $100 fine, $165 court costs.
Antonio Carmello Hernandez, 1998, Gooding, pleaded guilty to unlawful fishing, $50 fine, $168 court costs.
Jareth G. Hill, 1995, Twin Falls, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful fishing, $150 fines, $330 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended; placed on probation for six months.
AUG. 8Tony R. Arellano, 1954, Jerome, found guilty of fishing with prohibited barbed hooks, $72 fine, $64 court costs.
Neil M. Harper, 1958, Declo, found guilty of allowing a minor to ride an ATV without a helmet, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Angel G. Mercado-Hernandez, 2006, Mackay, found guilty of failing to stop or yield, $33.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Tanner Thomas Runyan, 1991, Kuna, found guilty of failing to stop or yield, $33.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Michael W. Zimmerman, 1959, Salmon, found guilty of driving on wrong side of road, $33.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
AUG. 9Ashton R. Knight, 2005, Nampa, found guilty of no fire extinguisher on boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Devon D. Snow, 1974, Boise, found guilty of no boat registration or number, $15.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
AUG. 11Bridger O. Amrein, 2003, Blackfoot, found guilty of minor in possession, $300 fine, $187.50 court costs.
Vanessa Sutton, 1976, Pocatello, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
AUG. 14Kristi A. Booth, 1978, Meridian, found guilty of no boat horn and two counts of boating without a lifejacket, $127.50 fines, $172.50 court costs.
Sherlyn Jolene Wheeler, 1963, Arco, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, $300 fine, $200.50 court costs, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended; placed on probation for one year.
AUG. 15Devin Charles Armstrong, 1978, Chubbuck, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Lindsey Ogden, 1991, American Falls, found guilty of no auto registration, $10.50 fine, $59.50 court costs.
AUG. 16Ronald Ray Burns, 1956, Salmon, found guilty of not wearing a seatbelt, $10 fine, $3 court costs.
AUG. 17Andrew Morgan Baskett, 1987, Honolulu, found guilty of failing to stop, $33.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Sean F. Canavan, 1981, Boise, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
Ryan Howard Claassen, 1991, American Falls, found guilty of failing to sign auto registration, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Zackery S. Mason, 1983, Willard, found guilty of no fire extinguisher on boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Jeffery A. Van Winkle, 1965, Star, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $116 court costs.
AUG. 18Tomasz Adam Murawski, 1976, Boise, found guilty of three counts of boating without a lifejacket and one count of no boat horn, $170 fines, $226 court costs.
AUG. 21Margaret D. Schmidt, 1973, Salmon, found guilty of passing on a solid line and driving on wrong side of highway $67 fines, $113 court costs.
Philip T. Waldron, 1958, Eagle, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to careless driving, $500 fine, $160.50 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended; placed on probation for one year.
AUG. 23Daniel C. Breloff, 1990, Hailey, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
AUG. 24Robert M. Lattin, 1967, Weiser, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $116 court costs.
Anna M. Rhodes, 1982, Glen, New York, found guilty of overloading a boat and boat safety equipment violation, $58 fines, $113 court costs.
