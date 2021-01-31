Jan. 4
n Robert Ellisor, 1963, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay $1,870.14 in court costs. He is on two years unsupervised probation.
n Octavio Hernandez, 1977, pleaded guilty to the wasteful destruction or mutilation of wildlife. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay $468 in court costs.
n Michael McGregor, 1993, pleaded guilty to inattentive or careless driving. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay $460.50.
Jan. 11
n Ronald Jenkins, 1980, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and to grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property. He was fined $500 and ordered to pay $2,105.98 in court costs. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
n Darla Pickens, 1967, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife. She was fined $300, ordered to pay $465 in court costs and is on two years of unsupervised probation.
n Ronald Pickens, 1944, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife. He was fined $300, ordered to $465 in courts court costs and is on two years of unsupervised probation.
Jan. 12
n Paul Frantellizzi, 1960, pleaded guilty to violating a road closure. He was fined $26 and ordered to pay $191 in court costs.