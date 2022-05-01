Aaron C. Atwood, 1981, Challis, found guilty of fishing without a license, $75 fine, $165 court costs.
Corey Luker, 1977, Twin Falls, found guilty of fishing for salmon or steelhead without a permit, $100 fine, $168 courts costs.
Joseph Theodore Stakey, 1972, Mountain Home, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to battery of a law enforcement officer, $245.50 court costs, sentenced to five years in jail; pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to malicious injury to property, $245.50 court costs, sentenced to 2 to 3 years in jail, credited for 147 days in jail. Prison sentences to be served concurrently.
Gauge M. Westburg, 2000, Twin Falls, pleaded guilty to unlawful fishing, $300 fine, $165 court costs.
Daniel J. Brown, 1989, Challis, pleaded guilty to driving with an expired license and failing to provide proof of insurance, $119.50 fines, $116 court costs.
APRIL 18
Cindy M. Reaves, 1960, American Falls, pleaded guilty to unlawful fishing, $100 fine, $165 court costs.
Leo William Reaves Jr., 1954, American Falls, pleaded guilty to unlawful fishing, $100 fine, $168 court costs.
Dillyn Scott Rolph, 1992, Nampa, pleaded guilty to unlawful fishing, $200 fine, $165 court costs.
APRIL 19
Melvin Charles Lanier, 1970, Challis, found guilty at trial of misdemeanor battery.
APRIL 21
Joe M. Bridges, 1960, Hazelton, using barbed fish hooks where prohibited, $72 fine, $64 court costs.