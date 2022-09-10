AUG. 12
n Mikayla Lynn Gallegos, 2000, Nampa, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Kalen M. Wright, 1981, Buhl, found guilty of no lifejackets on boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
AUG. 15
n David P. Betzner, 1966, Philadelphia, found guilty of amended charge of being a passenger with an open container of alcohol, $15.50 fine, $86.50 court costs.
n Roderick P. Caldwell, 1977, New Plymouth, found guilty of boat registration violation, $15.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Trey R. Lanier, 1968, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Darin Phillips, Fruitland, pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to no appropriate game tag, hunting from a vehicle or with a drone, unlawful possession of wildlife, aiding and abetting, and trespassing to retrieve wildlife, $5,000 fines; $3,660.91 court costs; 180 days in jail on each charge, all but two days suspended on each charge; placed on two years probation on each charge.
n Todd A. Phillips, 1971, Fruitland, pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to two counts of hunting from a vehicle or with a drone, unlawful taking of wildlife, trespassing to retrieve wildlife, unlawful possession of wildlife, $5,000 fines, $950 court costs, 180 days in jail on each charge, all but two days suspended on each charge, placed on two years probation on each charge.
AUG. 16
n Mario Flores Oviedo, 1991, Jerome, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Mitchell S. Wyss, 1952, Paso Robles, California, found guilty of no boat registration and no boat number, $31 fines, $113 court costs.
AUG. 19
n Zachary M. Prince, 1993, Idaho Falls, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
AUG. 20
n Jesse Wayne Weeks, 1981, Boise, found guilty of two counts boat safety equipment violation, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
AUG. 21
n Danielle Collins, 1980, Shelley, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Brandon T. Ford, 1971, Idaho Falls, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
AUG. 22
n Jesse D. Cobb, 1982, Boise, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Dukota P. O’Reilly, 1990, May, pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to amended offense of passenger with an open container, $15.50 fine, $89.50 court costs.
n Britini Perez, 1984, Chubbuck, found guilty of two counts of boat safety equipment violation, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
n Judy K. Rasmussen, 1949, found guilty of two counts of boat safety equipment violation, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
n Saisha M. Roberts, 1991, Idaho Falls, found guilty of boat safety equipment violation, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
AUG. 23
n Kevin M. Coles, 1985, Taylorsville, Utah, found guilty of failing to pay boating invasive species fee, $15.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Stephen J. Paul, 1978, Bountiful, Utah, found guilty of two counts of no lifejackets on boat, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
AUG. 26
n Scott D. Hill, 1969, Kirkland, Washington, found guilty of failure to have boat safety equipment, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Deanna R. Nelson, 1969, Seattle, found guilty of no lifejackets on boat and failure to have boat safety equipment, $58 fines, $116 court costs.