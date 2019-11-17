Misdemeanors
Oct. 15
n Rocco Defranco, 1977, pleaded guilty to petit theft. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay $357.50 in court costs. He will spend two days in jail and is on one year of unsupervised probation.
n Dustin Rosenkrance, 1994, was charged with with intentional battery. The offense was amended to disturbing the peace. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay $360.50 in court costs.
Oct. 18
n Arnold Burk, 1965, was found guilty of failing to obtain an overweight or oversize permit. He was fined $68.50 and ordered to pay $226 in court costs.
Oct. 21
n Jastone Sherer, 1988, pleaded guilty to hunting animals or birds from a motorized vehicle or unmanned aircraft system. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay $265 in court costs. His five-day jail sentence was suspended and he was placed on six months of unsupervised probation.
Oct. 25
n Orville Drexler, 1971, was charged with improperly securing heavy equipment or machinery. He was fined $43.50 and ordered to pay $201 in court costs.
Oct. 28
n James Baucum, 1973, pleaded guilty to the amended offense of driving under the influence. The original charge was excessive driving under the influence. He was fined $600 and ordered to pay $880.50 in court costs. His driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and he is on 24 moths of unsupervised probation.
n Melody Chavez, 1963, pleaded guilty to possessing improperly tagged wildlife. She was fined $100 and ordered to pay $268 in court costs.
n Tuileama Galea’l, 1985, pleaded guilty to possessing improperly tagged wildlife. He was fined $15.50 and ordered to pay $72 total in court costs.
n Kellen Warner, 1985, pleaded guilty to to willfully disturbing the peace. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay $257.50 in court costs. He is on unsupervised probation until April 28, 2020.
n Ashely Williams, 1990, pleaded guilty to the amended offense of inattentive or careless diving. The original offense was reckless driving. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay $357.50 in court costs and placed on six months of unsupervised probation.