Feb. 22
n Elizabeth Wardell, 1986, pleaded guilty to injuring a child. She was fined $50, ordered to pay $207.50 in court costs and placed on 18 months of supervised probation.
Feb. 26
n Tommy Rose, 1999, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He was fined $250, ordered to pay $502.50 in court costs and placed on two years of supervised probation.
March 1
n Debra McLain, 1988, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace, resisting or obstructing officers and assault or battery. She was fined $668.50, ordered to pay $1,216 in court costs and is on two years of supervised probation.
March 8
n Ryan Hunt, 1957, pleaded guilty to the unlawful use of game or game parts for bait. He was fined $25 and ordered to pay $190 in court costs.