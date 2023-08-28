JULY 22
- Adam C. Cather, 1982, Meridian, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and two counts of no boat horn, $127.50 fines, $169.50 court costs.
JULY 24
- Scot S. Fairchild, 1968, Henderson, Nevada, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JULY 25
- Max Nels Jenson, 2004, Hailey, found guilty of boat safety violation, no boat horn, no boat ID number and boating without a lifejacket, $143 fines, $226 court costs.
- Koby J. Taylor, 1997, Bozeman, Montana, found guilty two counts of no boat registration or boat ID number, $31 fines, $116 court costs.
- Hung To, 1979, Westlake, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
JULY 27
- Victoria A. Gudkova, 1998, Boise, found guilty of failing to pay water access fee or displaying invasive species sticker and two counts of boating without a lifejacket, $100.50 fines, $169.50 court costs.
JULY 28
- Anthony A. Cormack, 1973, Meridian, found guilty of two counts of boating without a lifejacket and two counts of no boat horn, $170 fines, $229 court costs.
- Alex A. McKeau, 1993, Shoshone, found guilty of no boat registration or ID number, boat safety equipment violation and no boat horn, $100.50 fines, $169.50 court costs.
- Mia N. Ruby, 2001, Boise, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
- Jaycee Smith, 1989, Pleasant Grove, Utah, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
- Benjamin John Thomas, 1976, Blackfoot, found guilty of passing on the left, $33.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- Brian J. Vallee, 1966, Morocco, found guilty of failing to stop at stop sign, $33.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JULY 30
- Joshua A. Gardner, 1995, North Salt Lake City, Utah, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
- Rachel E. Gardner, 1995, North Salt Lake City, Utah, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
JULY 31
- Gregory P. Kerchusky, 1971, Boise, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to illegal fishing, $185 fine, $168 court costs.
- Khadija J. Khan, 1995, Lowman, found guilty of two counts of boating without a lifejacket and one count of no boat horn, $127.50 fines, $169.50 court costs.
- Riley Ann Meiser, 2000, Nampa, found guilty of two counts of boating without a lifejacket, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
- Dan Dawson Whitworth, 1982, Phoenix, found guilty of passing on a solid line, $33.50 fine, $59.50 court costs.
AUG. 1
- Davis J. Conor, 1989, Stanley, found guilty of no fire extinguisher on a boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- Nicholas Stephen Hacker, 1998, Meridian, found guilty of two counts of boating without a lifejacket, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
- Gustavo Jimenez Mendoza, 1991, Jerome, found guilty of overloading a boat, $15.50 fine, $59.50 court costs.
- Vicente Jimenez-Coss, 1980, Las Vegas, found guilty of two counts of no boat registration or boat number, $31 fines, $113 court costs.
AUG. 2
- Gregory S. Burak, Boise, found guilty of three counts of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $170 fines, $226 court costs.
AUG. 3
- Matthew B. Levi, Graham, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- Christopher R. Parks, 1977, Boise, found guilty of fishing with prohibited barbed hooks, $72 fine, $64 court costs.
- Thomas C. Smiley, 1979, Ketchum, found guilty of two counts of boating without a lifejacket, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
AUG. 4
- Leo Francis Mullin, 2001, Boise, found guilty of passing on a solid line and not signaling, $67 fines, $113 court costs.
- Dakota James Petersen, 1999, Meridian, found guilty of no auto insurance, $75 fine, $56.50 court costs.
