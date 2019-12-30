Misdemeanors
Nov. 11
n David White, 1958, pleaded guilty to shooting across a public highway. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay $265 in court costs.
Nov. 18
n Andrew Andrews, 1977, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Originally charged with domestic assault, he was fined $142.50, ordered to pay $375 in court costs and placed on two years of unsupervised probation.
n Mary Mundy, 1988, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. She was fined $300 and ordered to pay $1,002.50 in court costs. Jones is on two years of supervised probation and her license is suspended for 120 days.
Nov. 25
n Debra Sanders, 1971, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. Originally charged with driving under the influence for a subsequent time, she was fined $500 and ordered to pay $777.50 in court costs. Sanders was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail, placed on two years of supervised probation and her license was suspended for 120 days.
n Rob Wasia, 1974, pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking game animals, birds or furbearers. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay $268 in court costs.
n Michael Price, 1985, pleaded guilty to fishing or trapping with the wrong type of license. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay $268 in court costs.
Dec. 2
n John Gentry, 1956, pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of wildlife. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay $468 in court costs.
Dec. 9
n Kevin Adams, 1960, pleaded guilty to shooting across a public highway. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay $365 in court costs.
n Laureen Dinneen, 1960, pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing incorrect licenses for fishing or trapping. Dinneen was fined $600, ordered to pay $1,457.50 in court costs and will serve six months of unsupervised probation.
n Joseph Hess, 1978, pleaded guilty to reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia with intent to use. He was fined $3,000, ordered to pay $4,049.50 in court costs, and will serve one year of unsupervised probation.
n Mary North, 1985, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. She was fined $1,000, ordered to pay $1,222.50 in court costs, forfeited her license for 180 days and will serve two years of supervised probation.
n Gerald Rosenkrance forfeited his bond for willfully disturbing the peace. He was fined $250.