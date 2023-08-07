JULY 7
- Dannette Marie Uriate, 1985, Garden City, found guilty of no tail lights, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JULY 8
- John A. Dick Jr., 2001, LaCanada, California, found guilty of no boat horn, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JULY 10
- Paula B. Boyer, 1967, Newport Beach, California, found guilty of failing to stop and and failing to stop for an emergency vehicle, $67 fines, $113 court costs.
- Kayla E. Hobbs, 2000, Pocatello, found guilty of no auto registration, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- Edmund L. King, 1951, Ketchum, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- Jacob Reece, 1992, Pocatello, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
- Keith Alton Reece, 1964, Pocatello, found guilty of not paying water access fee or obtaining invasive species sticker, $15.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JULY 11
- Samantha O’Brien, 1994, Boise, found guilty of no boat horn and boating without a lifejacket, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
JULY 12
- Jessica Eppler, 1985, Eagle, found guilty of no boat horn and not paying water access fee or obtaining invasive species sticker, $67 fines, $113 court costs.
- Lennon R. Hunter, 2006, Bellevue, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
- Paul Thomas Lorenzen, 1947, Nampa, found guilty of not paying water access fee or obtaining invasive species sticker and no boat horn, $58 fines, $113 court costs.
- Daniel Mark Poulsen, 1979, Middleton, found guilty of no boat horn and not paying water access fee or obtaining invasive species sticker, $58 fines, $113 court costs.
- Tristan W. Stufflebeam, 1986, Caldwell, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
JULY 13
- John T. Childs, 1986, Poway, California, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and not paying water access fee or obtaining invasive species sticker, $58 fines, $113 court costs.
- Nicole K. Kessler, 1994, San Diego, California, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
- Christopher M. Witte, 1976, Laguna Beach, California, pleaded guilty to no fishing license, $26 fine, $165 court costs.
JULY 14
- Bennett Lloyd Chadwick, 1991, Boise, found guilty of two counts of boating without a lifejacket, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
- Victor Mendoza Negrete, 1977, Nampa, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket, $42.50 fine, $59.50 court costs.
- Jerzie Rein Pluid, 2001, Bonners Ferry, pleaded guilty to no fishing license, $26 fine, $165 court costs.
- Kellen Ray Warner, 1985, Mackay, found guilty of no seatbelt, $10 fine.
JULY 15
- Daniella Martinez, 2000, Tularosa, New Mexico, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket, no boat horn and failing to pay water access fee or obtain invasive species sticker, $100.50 fines, $169.50 court costs.
- William Robert Torgerson, 1996, Nampa, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket, no boat horn and failing to pay water access fee or obtain invasive species sticker, $100.50 fines, $169.50 court costs.
- Jeremy McCraig Wellard, 1975, Chubbuck, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JULY 16
- Maya A. Stephenson, 1998, Provo, Utah, found guilty of two counts of boating without a lifejacket, no boat horn and failing to pay water access fee or obtain invasive species sticker, $143 fines, $229 court costs.
JULY 17
- Lance D. Abbott, 1989, Boise, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
- Matthew Anderson, 1984, Rigby, found guilty of brake violation, $43.50 fine, $157.50 court costs.
- David Brouhard, 1958, Arco, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- Garon T. Gray, 1973, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to property damage, $200 fine, $157.50 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended; placed on probation for one year.
- Brett William Hawkins, 1960, Enoree, South Carolina, found guilty of failing to stop at port of entry, $118.50 fine, $157.50 court costs.
- Michael Alan Kope, 1966, Victor, found guilty of careless driving, $100 fine, $157.50 court costs.
- Luca John Lamotte, 1987, Hailey, found guilty of fishing with prohibited bait or gear, $72 fine, $64 court costs.
- Melanie Lockhart, 1998, Santa Fe, New Mexico, found guilty of no boat horn and failing to pay water access fee or obtain invasive species sticker, $58 fines, $113 court costs.
- Jesse L. Malone, 1998, Arco, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to drug possession, $300 fine, $275.50 court costs, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended; placed on probation for one year.
- Richard Scott Maxwell, 1969, Challis, pleaded guilty with withheld judgment to driving under the influence, $500 fine, $232.50 court costs, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended; driver’s license suspended for 180 days, placed on probation for one year.
- Monica L. Miranda, 1978, Escondido, California, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
- Daryn J. Moorman, 1973, Mackay, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- Gary L. Reed, 1965, Blackfoot, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- McKenna Shaw Stewart, 1996, Wadsworth, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
- Lukas Vrana, 1976, found guilty of no license plates or auto registration, $44.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JULY 18
- Gueorqui K. Krastev, 1981, Twin Falls, found guilty of no fire extinguisher on boat and no boat sticker, $58 fines, $113 court costs.
- Caroline A. Layden, 1993, Twin Falls, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
JULY 19
- Nader Afshartoos, 1955, Twin Falls, found guilty of expired driver’s license, $44.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- Cordell J. Coats, 2004, Hyde Park, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket, failing to pay water access fee or obtain invasive species sticker and a boat safety violation, $100.50 fines, $169.50 court costs.
- Anoush Hamimi, 1968, Las Vegas, Nevada, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $116 court costs.
- Janet Marie Mountain, 1957, Meridian, found guilty of no auto insurance, $75 fine, $56.50 court costs.
- J. Lynn Parker, 1976, Idaho Falls, found guilty of no auto registration, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
JULY 20
- Chad A. Brown, 1980, Sun Valley, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no fire extinguisher on boat, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
- Simon Poonka, 1985, Nampa, found guilty of boating without a lifejacket and no boat horn, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
