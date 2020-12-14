Nov. 9
n Elizabeth Kaiser, 2000, pleaded guilty to frequenting a place where controlled substances were used, manufactured or delivered. She was fined $200, ordered to pay $397.50 in court costs and put on 30 days of unsupervised probation.
n Kevin Wingard, 1971, pleaded guilty to violating a road closure. He was fined $50 and ordered to pay $218 in court costs.
Nov. 23
n Chester Beasley, 1979, pleaded guilty to inattentive or careless driving and failing to notify upon hitting an unattended vehicle. He was fined $400, ordered to pay $715 in court costs and is on one year of unsupervised probation.
n Samantha Gibbs, 1997, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. She was fined $100, ordered to pay $257.50 in court costs and placed on six months of unsupervised probation.
n Matthew Montelius, 1991, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. He was fined $100, ordered to pay $257.50 in court costs and is on six months of unsupervised probation.