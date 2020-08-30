Aug. 3
n Travis Aldridge, 1979, pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was fined $300, ordered to pay $460.50 in courts costs and placed on 12 months of unsupervised probation.
n Donavan Hunsaker, 1989, pleaded guilty to wasteful destruction or mutilation of wildlife. He was fined $300, ordered to pay $465 in court costs and placed on two years of unsupervised probation.
n Jonathan Price, 1977, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He was fined $800 and ordered to pay $1,077.50 in court costs. His driver’s license is suspended for a year and he is on two years of supervised probation.
n Debra Romans, 1955, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence. She was found guilty and fined $500 and ordered to pay $702.50 in court costs. Her driver’s license is suspended for 90 days and and she is on one year of supervised probation.
n Daniel Vogt, 1959, pleaded guilty to leaving a water vessel unattended. He was fined $25 and ordered to pay $185.50 in court costs.
n David Woodward, 1979, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He was fined $500 and ordered to pay $777.50 in court costs. His driver’s license is suspended for 120 days and he is on two years of supervised probation.
Aug. 5
n Andrew Tennant, 1998, pleaded guilty to fishing without a license. He was fined $26 and ordered to pay $194 in court costs.
Aug. 14
n Timothy Gabica, 1979, pleaded guilty to a rear-view mirror violation. He was fined $43.50 and ordered to pay $157.50 in court costs.
n Susana Rangel-Vargas, 2001, pleaded guilty to three charges of failing to have required safety equipment while boating and one charge of failing to deposit into the invasive species fund. She was fined $100.50 and ordered to pay $272.50 in court costs.