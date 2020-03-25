Feb. 10
n Jarrod Montelius, 1989, pleaded guilty to overtaking and passing a school bus. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay $357.50 in court costs.
Feb. 18
n Kip Lish, 1984, pleaded guilty to trespassing on private property to hunt, fish or trap animals. He was fined $200, ordered to pay $368 in court costs and placed on one year of unsupervised probation.
March 3
n Joseph Elgenman, 1966, pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay $357.50 in court costs. His license was suspended for 30 days and he was placed on one year of unsupervised probation.