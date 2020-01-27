Dec. 16
n Hunter Kear, 2000, pleaded guilty to unlawful fishing, hunting or trapping. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay $437.50 in court costs.
n Anthony Lancaster, 1993, pleaded guilty to the unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay $265.00 in court costs.
Jan. 6
n Joseph Dunn, 1970, pleaded guilty to to the unlawful taking of animals, birds or furbearers. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay $368 in court costs.
n William Griffin, 1955, pleaded guilty to unlawfully trapping in a closed season. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay $265 in court costs.
n Jacob Harvey, 1989, pleaded guilty to the amended offense of domestic battery. Originally charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child, he was fined $300, ordered to pay $490.50 in court costs and will be on supervised probation for a year.