Aug. 31
n Jeremiah Johnston, 1975, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He was fined $500 and ordered to pay $915 in court costs. His driver’s license was suspended 90 days and he is on two years of supervised probation.
n Kaleb Schmidt, 1996, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. Schmidt was fined $500 and ordered to pay $877.50 in court costs. Schmidt’s license was suspended 120 days and he is on two years of supervised probation.
Sept. 18
n Daniel Johnson, 1974, was found guilty of operating a boat in a restricted area and failing to have required safety equipment while boating. He was fined $161 and ordered to pay $378 in court costs.