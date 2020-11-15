Oct. 26
n Leonildo Garcia, 1976, was found guilty of failing to stop at a weigh station. He was fined $118.50 and ordered to pay $276 in court costs.
n Brook Casper, 1967, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife and trespassing on private property to hunt, fish or trap. He was fined $400, ordered to pay $761.75 in court costs and placed on one year of unsupervised probation.
n Cody Casper, 1994, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife and trespassing on private property to hunt, fish or trap. He was fined $400, ordered to pay $761.75 in court costs and placed on one year of unsupervised probation.
n Dale Huffaker, 1957, pleaded guilty to operating an overweight vehicle. He was fined $245.50 and ordered to pay $403 in court costs.
n Nathan Stephenson, 1974, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia with the intent to use. He was fined $400, ordered to pay $1,088.43 in court costs and placed on one year of unsupervised probation.