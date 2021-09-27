Aug. 23

n Cordell Cox, 2000, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He was fined $200, ordered to pay $957.35 in court costs and is on supervised probation for two years.

Aug. 30

n Ronald Acuna, 1970, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He was fined $500, ordered to pay $772.50 in court costs and placed on unsupervised probation for one year. 

n Sarah Alderson, 1982, pleaded guilty to fishing without a license. She was fined $126, ordered to pay $296 in court costs and is on six months of unsupervised probation.

n Charles Costa, 1991, pleaded guilty to fishing without a license. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay $343 in court costs.

n Joseph Eigenman, 1966, pleaded guilty to driving without privileges. He was fined $200, ordered to pay $372.50 in court costs and placed on one year of unsupervised probation.

n Darrell Enzminger, 1964, pleaded guilty to unlawful fishing. He was fined $200, ordered to pay $368 in court costs and is on unsupervised probation for a year.

n Kaitlyn Wardas, 1992, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. She was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,277.50 in court costs, $200 of which was suspended. Her driver's license is suspended for 180 days and she is on unsupervised probation for two years.

Aug. 31

n Ethan Hackler-Wassom, 1999, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and paraphernalia with the intent to use. He was fined $600, ordered to pay $1,073 in courts costs and placed on supervised probation for two years.

