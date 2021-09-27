Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
n Cordell Cox, 2000, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He was fined $200, ordered to pay $957.35 in court costs and is on supervised probation for two years.
Aug. 30
n Ronald Acuna, 1970, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He was fined $500, ordered to pay $772.50 in court costs and placed on unsupervised probation for one year.
n Sarah Alderson, 1982, pleaded guilty to fishing without a license. She was fined $126, ordered to pay $296 in court costs and is on six months of unsupervised probation.
n Charles Costa, 1991, pleaded guilty to fishing without a license. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay $343 in court costs.
n Joseph Eigenman, 1966, pleaded guilty to driving without privileges. He was fined $200, ordered to pay $372.50 in court costs and placed on one year of unsupervised probation.
n Darrell Enzminger, 1964, pleaded guilty to unlawful fishing. He was fined $200, ordered to pay $368 in court costs and is on unsupervised probation for a year.
n Kaitlyn Wardas, 1992, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. She was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $1,277.50 in court costs, $200 of which was suspended. Her driver's license is suspended for 180 days and she is on unsupervised probation for two years.
Aug. 31
n Ethan Hackler-Wassom, 1999, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and paraphernalia with the intent to use. He was fined $600, ordered to pay $1,073 in courts costs and placed on supervised probation for two years.