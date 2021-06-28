June 14
n Rachelle Edwards, 1987, pleaded guilty to maintaining a dangerous or at-risk dog. She was fined $100, ordered to pay $257.50 in court costs and will serve 12 months of unsupervised probation.
n James McGowan, 1992, pleaded guilty to inattentive or careless driving. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay $460.50 in court costs.
n Jason McLemore pleaded guilty to petit theft. He was fined $200, ordered to pay $432.50 in court costs and will serve two years of unsupervised probation.
n Aaron Strickler, 1964, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and driving without privileges. He was fined $1,100 and ordered to pay $1,550 in court costs. His license will be suspended for one year and he will serve two years of supervised probation.
June 16
n Austin Hadley, 1984, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery. He was fined $1,000, ordered to pay $4,245.50 in court costs and will serve a determined sentence of four years.
n Johnny Walker, 1963, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence after two or more violations within 15 years. He was fined $750 and ordered to pay $1,540.50 in court costs. He will serve a determined sentence of four years.