Grady Hearn, 1996, Bel Air, Md., pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to illegal hunting and leaving debris behind; $450 fines, $221.50 court costs.
Jonathan Bernard Lockwood, 1976, Ketchum, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, $500 suspended; $202.50 court costs; sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended; placed on one year probation.
Destry Lynn Sunday, 1986, Boise, found guilty with a plea agreement to drug possession, $882.50 court costs, sentenced to five years in jail.
NOV. 17
Crissi Gilchrist, 1979, Challis, pleaded guilty to amended offense of driving under the influence, dismissed after withheld judgment, $650 fine, $232.50 courts costs, driver’s license suspended for six months, originally placed on 18 months probation, shortened to six months which ended Nov. 17.
NOV. 21
Garrett H. Bishop, 1995, Boise, pleaded guilty to illegal hunting, $200 fine, $165 court costs.
William P. Bishop, 1962, Mountain Home, pleaded guilty to illegal hunting, $200 fine, $165 court costs.
Luke Joseph Dusenbury, 1995, Idaho Falls, pleaded guilty to illegal hunting, $200 fine, $165 court costs.
Richard W. Hatter, 1965, Stanley, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to failing to report accident, $200 fine, $157.50 court costs, placed on one year probation.
Amber Renee Hobbs, 1979, Hailey, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to marijuana possession, $300 fine, $197.50 court costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended; placed on six months probation.
