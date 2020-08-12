July 20
n Sheridan Bird, 1996, pleaded guilty to unlawful fishing. She was fined $100 and ordered to pay $268 in court costs.
n Dylan Patten, 2001, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia with the intent to use. He was fined $450, ordered to pay $848 in court costs and placed on 12 months of unsupervised probation.
July 26
n Jaime Swindall, 1990, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. She was fined $300, ordered to pay $608.45 in court costs and placed on 12 months of unsupervised probation.