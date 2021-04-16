April 1
n Kelvin Krosch, 1988, pleaded guilty to trespassing. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay $356.50 in court costs.
April 5
n Joe Chester, 1951, pleaded guilty to trespassing. He was fined $500, ordered to pay $657.50 in court costs and placed on two years of unsupervised probation.
n Nancy Chester, 1951, pleaded guilty to trespassing. She was fined $500, ordered to pay $657.50 in court costs and placed on two years of unsupervised probation.
n Madison Herrema pleaded guilty to hunting big game without a license as a non-resident. She was fined $200, ordered to pay $365 in court costs and placed on a year of probation.
n Shane Herrema pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of wildlife. He was fined $200, ordered to pay $365 in court costs and placed on probation for one year.