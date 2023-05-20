APRIL 24Michael John O’Reilly, 1966, Challis, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving under the influence, $1,100 fines, $400 suspended; $455 court costs, sentenced to 1½ years in jail, suspended, credited for two days in jail; placed on three years probation, driver’s license suspended for 1½ years.
Clifford Leroy Payne, 1941, Mesquite, Nevada, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to disturbing the peace, $500 fine, $157.50 court costs, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended; placed on one year probation.
APRIL 25Mathew S. Brizzee, 1973, Ammon, found guilty of driving with an expired license, $44.50 fine, $59.50 court costs.
APRIL 28Kelvin Donald Krosch, 1988, Mackay, forfeited bond on charge of telephone harassment, $842.50 fine, $157.50 court costs.
Travis Urbany, 1979, Hailey, found guilty of illegal removal of game head or tail, $72 fine, $64 court costs.
MAY 1Jesse R. Garner, 1975, Challis, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to telephone harassment, $800 fine, $500 suspended; $232.50 court costs, sentenced to one year in jail, suspended; placed on probation for two years.
Jacob Nolan Wells, 1986, Pocatello, pleaded guilty to fishing violation, $50 fine, $165 court costs.
MAY 4Nicolas M. Gerhardt, 1997, Missoula, Montana, no valid auto registration, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Mathew Eldon Handy, 1976, Challis, no auto insurance, $75 fine, $56.50 court costs.
Tristine Rae Jonsson, 1985, Mackay, no auto headlights, $10.50 fine, $56.60 court costs.
Haiden J. Lane, 2005, Mackay, driving without a license, $150 fine, $157.50 court costs.
Alberto Vasquez-Hernandez, 1963, Challis, no seatbelt, no auto insurance, $85 fines, $56.50 court costs.
Brittany L. Wegner, 1998, Challis, diving an unsafe vehicle, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
MAY 5John Mario D’Angelo, 1950, Challis, no valid auto registration, $10.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
