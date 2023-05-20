APRIL 24Michael John O’Reilly, 1966, Challis, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving under the influence, $1,100 fines, $400 suspended; $455 court costs, sentenced to 1½ years in jail, suspended, credited for two days in jail; placed on three years probation, driver’s license suspended for 1½ years.

Clifford Leroy Payne, 1941, Mesquite, Nevada, pleaded guilty with a plea agreement to disturbing the peace, $500 fine, $157.50 court costs, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended; placed on one year probation.


