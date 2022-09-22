AUG. 26
n Scott D. Hill, 1969, Kirkland, Washington, found guilty of no life jackets on boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs; found guilty of not having required boat safety equipment, $15.50 fine, $56.60 court costs.
n Deanna R. Nelson, 1969, Seattle, found guilty of no life jackets on boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs; found guilty of not having required boat safety equipment, $15.50 fine, $56.60 court costs.
AUG. 29
n Johan Bravo-Palomera, 2003, Ketchum, found guilty of no life jackets on boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Theodore Clyde, 1984, Kalispell, Montana, pleaded guilty to trespassing, $400 fine, $159.50 court costs, 90 days in jail, 88 days suspended; placed on two years probation.
n Megan Lynne Paz, 1990, Mackay, pleaded guilty to driver in possession of alcohol, $200 fine, $187.50 court costs, 10 days in jail, suspended; placed on six months probation.
n Tate A. Whitworth, 1990, Harrisville, Utah, pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to nine counts of wasting game animals, $7,000 fines, $1,485 court costs, sentenced to 730 days in jail, suspended, credited for one year in jail, placed on probation for three years.
n Britney Lynn Wilson, 1996, Challis, pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to careless driving, amended from DUI, $200 fine, $157.50 court costs, 20 days in jail, suspended, placed on six months probation.
AUG. 31
n Barry L. Cobb, 1979, Meridian, found guilty of no life jackets on boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Jeremy M. Hogue, 1982, Santee, South Carolina, found guilty of two counts of boat safety equipment violation, $85 fines, $113 court costs.
SEPT. 1
n Christopher Sears Edwards, 1965, Ketchum, found guilty of failing to pay into invasive species fund, $15.50 fine, $59.50 court costs.
SEPT. 8
n John J. Forese, 1993, found guilty of no life jackets on boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
n Ethan R. Gunn, 1997, found guilty of no life jackets on boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
