Jan. 25
n Dylan Davidson, 1996, pleaded guilty to unlawful fishing, hunting game birds without a license, two counts of hunting big game without a license and two counts of illegally taking game animals, birds or furbearers. He was fined $1,800, ordered to pay $2,790 in court costs and is on two years of unsupervised probation.
n Grifen Whiteside, 2000, pleaded guilty to shooting from a public highway, wasteful destruction of wildlife and hunting game birds without a license. He was fined $900, ordered to pay $1,395 in courts costs and placed on two years of unsupervised probation.
Feb. 8
n Jacob Chapman, 1983, pleaded guilty to trespassing to hunt, fish, trap or retrieve wildlife. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay $265 in court costs.
n Kristina Chapman, 1987, pleaded guilty to trespassing to hunt, fish, trap or retrieve wildlife. She was fined $100 and ordered to pay $265 in court costs.
Feb. 12
n Elizabeth Kaiser, 2000, pleaded guilty to frequenting a place where controlled substances are used, manufactured, cultivated, held, delivered or given. She was fined $200, ordered to pay $748.05 in court costs and placed on 30 days of unsupervised probation.