n Jason R. Staker, 1973, Challis, pleaded guilty through a plea agreement to obstructing an officer, $200 fine, $160.50 court costs.
n Jeff C. Wayman, 1985, Hoquiam, Washington, pleaded guilty to unlawful hunting, withheld judgment, $300 fine, $165 court costs, 30 days in jail, suspended, placed on one year probation.
OCT. 4
n Ruth Ann Dust, 1969, Meridian, found guilty of no life jackets on boat, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
OCT. 6
n Edgar E. Garcia, 1983, Twin Falls, found guilty of too many people on a boat, $15.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
OCT. 10
n Kody R. Rainford, 1989, Hagerman, found guilty of failing to leave sex evidence on game birds, $72 fine, $64 court costs.
OCT. 11
n Jean M. Bennett, 1988, Challis, pleaded guilty to drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an open container, $600 fines, $587.50 court costs, sentenced to 90 days in jail on two offenses, all but five days suspended on each; sentenced to 30 days in jail on one offense, all but 27 days suspended; credited for three days in jail; placed on probation for one year.
n Darrick Anthony Parker, 1988, Challis, pleaded guilty to drug possession, $500 fine, $240 court costs, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended; placed on one year probation.
n Ross T. Saleen, 2004, Pocatello, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting, $100 fine, $160.50 court costs.
OCT. 12
n Caleb Rees Hampton, 2004, Moore, found guilty of violating fish and game rules, $72 fine, $64 court costs.
OCT. 13
n Kelsey E. Craig, 1997, Dickinson, North Dakota, found guilty of violating boat safety equipment laws, $42.50 fine, $56.50 court costs.
