Misdemeanors
July 15
n Miles A. Eyre, 1997, pleaded guilty to buying or possessing the wrong class or type of hunting, fishing or trapping license. He was fined $50 and ordered to pay a total of $282.75 with court costs.
July 29
n Brad Thomas Johnson, 1967, pleaded guilty to consuming from or possessing an open alcoholic beverage container by a driver. He was fined $500 with $300 suspended and ordered to pay a total of $390.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for six months and ordered to serve two days in jail.
Aug. 5
n Mark S. Gardner, 1981, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay a total of $1,465 with court costs. Gardner also pleaded guilty to not having an appropriate game tag. On that charge he was fined $200 and ordered to pay $365 with court costs. On both charges he was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 60 days in jail with 60 days suspended.
n Anna J. Grover, 1986, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace, amended from battery, under a plea agreement. She was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $357.50 with court costs. She was placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to serve 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended.
n Cory L. Grover, 1987, also pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace, amended from battery, under a plea agreement. He was fined $200 and ordered to pay a total of $360.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to serve 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended.
Aug. 12
n Gladys Bauchman, 1985, pleaded guilty to driving without privileges. She was fined $100 and ordered to pay a total of $347.50 with court costs. She was placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to serve 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended,
n Brian Thomas Froiland, 1980, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He was fined $1,000 with $500 suspended and ordered to pay a total of $643.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 180 days in jail with 176 days suspended and credit for four days served. His driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.
n Colin Rex Hamilton, 1966, pleaded guilty to violating a fish and game rule. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay a total of $465 with court costs. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to serve 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended.
n Richard Keith Maxwell pleaded guilty to unlawful entry. He was fined $300 with $200 suspended and ordered to pay a total of $260.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to serve 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended.
n Charles Val Sturmer, 1960, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense. He was fined $100 and ordered to pay a total of $377.50 with court costs. He was ordered to serve 365 days in jail with 185 days suspended. His driver’s license was suspended for one year.