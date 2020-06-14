June 1
n Russell Flint, 1966, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He was fined $500 and ordered to pay $827.50 in court costs. He is on 24 days of supervised probation. His license is suspended for 180 days.
n Johnathan Forbes, 1999, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He was fined $500 and ordered to pay $752.50 in court costs. He is on 24 days of supervised probation. His license is suspended for 120 days.
n Kelley Harris, 1981, pleaded guilty to battery and failing to stop for a damaged vehicle or leaving the scene of an accident. She was fined $300 and ordered to pay $715 in court costs. She is on two years of supervised probation.
n Sydney Wallace, 2001, pleaded guilty to hunting big game without a license. She was fined $500 and ordered to pay $715 in court costs. She is on unsupervised probation for one year.