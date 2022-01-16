Sorry, an error occurred.
Dec. 23
n Rainy Lee Carie, Salmon, 1989, failure to properly use child safety seat, $27.50 fine, $59.50 court costs.
Dec. 20
n Derald Francis Grow, Meridian, 1937, trespassing to hunt, fish or trap, $150 fine, $168 court costs.
n Jeffrey Andrew Watson, Nampa, 1994, unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers, $150 fine, $165 court costs, five days in jail suspended, 90 days probation.
n Justin Joel Watson, Nampa, 1990, unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers, $150 fine, $165 court costs, five days in jail suspended, 90 days probation.
n Russell Wayne Watson, Caldwell, 1969, aiding in the commission of a crime, $150 fine, $157.50 court costs, five days in jail suspended, 90 days probation.