Dec. 23

n Rainy Lee Carie, Salmon, 1989, failure to properly use child safety seat, $27.50 fine, $59.50 court costs.

Dec. 20

n Derald Francis Grow, Meridian, 1937, trespassing to hunt, fish or trap, $150 fine, $168 court costs.

n Jeffrey Andrew Watson, Nampa, 1994, unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers, $150 fine, $165 court costs, five days in jail suspended, 90 days probation.

n Justin Joel Watson, Nampa, 1990, unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers, $150 fine, $165 court costs, five days in jail suspended, 90 days probation.

n Russell Wayne Watson, Caldwell, 1969, aiding in the commission of a crime, $150 fine, $157.50 court costs, five days in jail suspended, 90 days probation.

