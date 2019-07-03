Misdemeanors
May 13
n Justin Allen Green, 1979, pleaded guilty to driving without privileges, a third or subsequent offense. He was fined $250 and ordered to pay a total of $422.50 with court costs. Green also pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance, a second or subsequent offense. On that charge he was fined $250 and ordered to pay a total of $407.50. Green is serving five years of felony probation.
n Ryan Adam Haight, no date of birth on file, pleaded guilty to and received a withheld judgment for possession of a controlled substance. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay a total of $597.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to serve 90 days in jail with 90 days suspended.
June 10
n Harry R. Bennett, 1982, pleaded guilty to violating a fish and game commission rule or proclamation. He was fined $400 with $300 suspended and ordered to pay a total of $345 with court costs. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to serve 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended.
June 24
n Chase L. Adams, 1991, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and received a withheld judgment. He was fined $1,000 with $700 suspended and ordered to pay a total of $502.50 with court costs. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to serve 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended. His driver’s license was suspended for 30 days.
n Clark C. Beck, 1995, was found guilty of unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers. He was fined $50 and ordered to pay a total of $215 with court costs.
n Johannes M. Hester, 2000, pleaded guilty to buying or possessing the wrong class or type of fishing or trapping license. He was fined $50 and ordered to pay a total of $282.75 with court costs. He was placed on probation for six months and ordered to serve 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended.
n Hunter J. Kear, 2000, pleaded guilty to buying or possessing the wrong class or type of fishing or trapping license. He was fined $50 and ordered to pay a total of $282.75 with court costs. He was placed on probation for six months and ordered to serve 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended.
n Vesta Ann Rogers, 1997, pleaded guilty to criminal contempt of court, amended from violating a no-contact order, a misdemeanor. She was fined $100 and ordered to pay a total of $257.50 with court costs. She was placed probation for two months and ordered to serve 90 days in jail with 90 days suspended.
n Raymond Clee Shinderling, 1991, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He was fined $1,000 with $750 suspended and ordered to pay a total of $587.50. He was placed on probation for 24 months and ordered to serve 180 days in jail with 180 days suspended. His driver’s license was suspended for 30 days.