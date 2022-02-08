n Amy Jo Lengle, 1986, Idaho Falls, pleaded guilty to use or possession of drug paraphernalia through a plea agreement. $300 fine; $272.50 court costs; 60 days in jail, suspended; one year probation.
JAN. 18
n Jeremy Lee Cole, 1985, Burley, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife, wasteful destruction of wildlife, shooting from a highway and no big game tag. $250 fines; $660 court costs; 60 days in jail, suspended; two years probation on two offenses.
n Darrin J. Honsinger, 1974, Rupert, pleaded guilty to unlawful killing of wildlife. $200 fine; $165 court costs.
n Amanda Rose Navarrete, 1993, Heyburn, pleaded guilty to shooting from a highway. $100 fine; $165 court costs; 10 days in jail, suspended; six months probation.
n Nae M. Navarrete, 1989, Heyburn, pleaded guilty to improper big game tag. $400 fine; $165 court costs; 10 days in jail, suspended; one year probation.
n Roger L. Veneman, 1953, Burley, pleaded guilty to failing to tag a big game animal and wasteful destruction of wildlife. $400 fines; $330 court costs; 30 days in jail, suspended; one year probation.
n Kathy J. Wickel, 1971, Rupert, pleaded guilt to shooting from a highway. $100 fine; $165 court costs.
n Jacob E. Parsons, 1987, Moore, found guilty of no auto insurance. $75 fine; $59.50 court costs.
n Braxon J. Sorenson, 1998, Rigby, found guilty of following another vehicle too closely. $33.50 fine; $56.60 court costs.