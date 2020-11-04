Oct. 19
n Jacob Davis, 1996, pleaded guilty to driving without privileges. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay $547.50 in court costs. He was placed on one year of unsupervised probation and his license was suspended for a year.
n Bryan Schroeder, 1990, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. He was fined $800, ordered to pay $1,355 in court costs and was placed on one year of unsupervised probation.
n Aaron Strickler, 1964, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay $532.50 in court costs. His license was suspended for one year and he was placed on a year of unsupervised probation.
n Jeremy Thibault, 1971, pleaded guilty to inattentive or careless driving and failure to notify after hitting a vehicle. He was fined $500, ordered to pay $890 in court costs and was placed on a year of unsupervised probation.